LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to temporarily change the Open Meetings Act to allow public bodies to conduct meetings electronically while also facilitating public participation until April 15.
Under the order, bodies that are subject to the Open Meetings Act, including boards, commissions, committees, subcommittees, authorities, councils and nonprofit boards, can use telephone- or video- conferencing methods to continue meeting and conducting business.
Public bodies must ensure two-way communication for members and the public; provide adequate notice; post a public meeting notice on their website; permit participants to record or broadcast the public meeting; and allow participants to address the public body during a public comment period.
The order also temporarily authorizes public bodies, departments, and agencies to use technology to enable remote participation in public comment and hearings, and temporarily excuses school boards from monthly meeting requirements.
