WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Gary Peters, D-Michigan, has been named chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Peters, former the committee’s minority ranking member, today outlined his priorities as he takes on a new leadership role in the 117th Congress.
Peters, in a press release, said he will continue to focus on bolstering the federal government’s coronavirus pandemic response, strengthening national security — including combating the rising threats of domestic terrorism and cyber-attacks — and ensuring government is working efficiently and using taxpayer dollars responsibly.
The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has jurisdiction over national security issues and government operations, and is the Senate’s primary oversight body.
“From cyber-attacks and the rise of domestic terrorism to a deadly pandemic — there is no question that the American people continue to face persistent and pernicious threats,” Peters said. “I am committed to bringing this committee’s stature and resources to take on wide-ranging threats at a national level and address their local impact on Michigan’s diverse communities.”
From securing our Northern Border and boosting Michigan’s role as a hub for international commerce, to shoring up cybersecurity vulnerabilities and addressing the rise of white supremacist and anti-government violence — I’ll continue my efforts to ensure the federal government is fulfilling its top mission to keep Americans safe.”
