ST. JOHNS — The Friends of the Maple River (FOMR) will conduct their bi-monthly meeting in the Board of Commissioners’ room at the Clinton County Courthouse at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no speaker scheduled. The meeting will be a working session to make arrangements for the spring river cleanup, having a booth at the Quiet Water Symposium, and considering replacement of the now-vacant president position for the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.