The Argus-Press
BRANT TWP. — One person died Thursday morning when their vehicle went off the road and into the Bad River near the corner of Brant and Raucholz roads.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a vehicle hit a tree, went over a guardrail and into the river. Deputies said the 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche was fully submerged in the South fork of the Bad River with extensive damage.
Members of the Saginaw County Dive Team and Mike’s Wrecker pulled the wreckage from the river and recovered the body of Todd Searles, 41, of Lakefield Township, about 150 yards downstream from the vehicle.
The South fork of the Bad River is approximately 8 feet deep and temperature was 37 degrees at the time of the crash.
Deputies said they believe the crash took place about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
