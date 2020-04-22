The following property crimes were reported by various agencies in the Shiawassee County area for the period April 1-15.
Key: B&E — Breaking & Entering; UDAA — Unauthorized Driving Away Auto; MDOP — Malicious Destruction of Property; LFA — Larceny From Automobiles; DWLS — Driving While License Suspend; and UTL — Unable to Locate. Information is provided by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (which compiles data from other areas).
Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon
4-1: 4000 block of East Lansing Road. B&E, food, civil matter
4-15: 13,000 block of South Reed Road. Larceny, flower bulbs, no suspect
Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull
4-1: 11,000 block of South Colby Lake Road. Larceny, Trailer, located
4-7: 5000 block of West Britton Road. Larceny, tools, no suspect
4-13: 400 block of South Williams Street. MDOP, assist to city of Perry
4-13: 10000 block of West Lansing Road. MDOP, catalyst converter, no suspect
Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush
4-1: 1000 block of South M-52. MDOP, bike, accident
4-3: 1000 block of South Ruess Road. Larceny, zero turn, located
4-12: 300 block of West Dewey Road. Larceny, marijuana plants, no suspect
Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice
4-5: 200 block of North Caledonia Street. Larceny, Necklace, 1 suspect
4-6: 3000 block of East Hibbard Road. B&E, no damage, no charges pressed
4-7: 2000 block of East Kilbourne Street. UDAA, one suspect arrested
Dispatched Property Crime Reports For
Police Agencies In Shiawassee County:
Bancroft Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Byron Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Corunna Police Department
1 UDAA
Durand Police Department
1 B&E, 1 Larceny, 1 LFA
Laingsburg Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Lennon Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Morrice Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
New Lothrop Police Department
1 MDOP
Owosso Police Department
2 B&E, 2 Larceny, 3 MDOP, 2 UDAA
Perry Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Michigan State Police Post 35
2 B&E, 1 Larceny, 1 LFA, 2 UDAA
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
3 B&E, 5 Larceny, 3 MDOP, 1 UDAA
Vernon Police Department
2 Larceny
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.