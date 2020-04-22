The following property crimes were reported by various agencies in the Shiawassee County area for the period April 1-15.

Key: B&E — Breaking & Entering; UDAA — Unauthorized Driving Away Auto; MDOP — Malicious Destruction of Property; LFA — Larceny From Automobiles; DWLS — Driving While License Suspend; and UTL — Unable to Locate. Information is provided by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (which compiles data from other areas).

Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon

4-1: 4000 block of East Lansing Road. B&E, food, civil matter

4-15: 13,000 block of South Reed Road. Larceny, flower bulbs, no suspect

Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull

4-1: 11,000 block of South Colby Lake Road. Larceny, Trailer, located

4-7: 5000 block of West Britton Road. Larceny, tools, no suspect

4-13: 400 block of South Williams Street. MDOP, assist to city of Perry

4-13: 10000 block of West Lansing Road. MDOP, catalyst converter, no suspect

Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush

4-1: 1000 block of South M-52. MDOP, bike, accident

4-3: 1000 block of South Ruess Road. Larceny, zero turn, located

4-12: 300 block of West Dewey Road. Larceny, marijuana plants, no suspect

Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice

4-5: 200 block of North Caledonia Street. Larceny, Necklace, 1 suspect

4-6: 3000 block of East Hibbard Road. B&E, no damage, no charges pressed

4-7: 2000 block of East Kilbourne Street. UDAA, one suspect arrested

Dispatched Property Crime Reports For

Police Agencies In Shiawassee County:

Bancroft Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Byron Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Corunna Police Department

1 UDAA

Durand Police Department

1 B&E, 1 Larceny, 1 LFA

Laingsburg Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Lennon Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Morrice Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

New Lothrop Police Department

1 MDOP

Owosso Police Department

2 B&E, 2 Larceny, 3 MDOP, 2 UDAA

Perry Police Department

No Property Crimes to Report

Michigan State Police Post 35

2 B&E, 1 Larceny, 1 LFA, 2 UDAA

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office

3 B&E, 5 Larceny, 3 MDOP, 1 UDAA

Vernon Police Department

2 Larceny

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.