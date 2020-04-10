Early numbers show local Census response in line with state

Residents in most area municipalities are responding to the 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire at a higher rate than the state as a whole — and all are ahead of the national response rate, according to U.S. Census website data.
As of Monday, the national response rate to the once-a-decade national count was just 45.7 percent. Michigan is at 52.4 percent while Shiawassee County stands at 54.1 percent. Every area municipality — including Elsie and Chesaning — has posted a response rate of 47 percent or higher. The village of New Lothrop leads the area with a response rate of 63.9 percent.
For the first time, U.S. residents can respond to the count — which apportions congressional and other political representation, and determines federal funding allocations — via an online survey that takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Deason said via email that he has been taking part in the local effort to ensure a full count since December.
“The pandemic makes it a lot harder to educate people at their place of work,” he said. “It makes the communication tougher all around.
“We really need to ramp up our communication strategy to get more people to fill out the Census,” he added. “So much of our federal funding is dependent on those numbers and we have lost opportunities based upon the Census numbers being less than 100 people different than what was needed. We must have accurate counts.”
Deason said promotion of the count has been taking place through the Chamber’s email distribution list, social media promotion and encouragement of business owners to post materials about the Census and how to fill it out. They also are encouraging business owners to give time to employees to fill the Census out.
In April 2019, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 to form a special committee, the Complete Count Committee, intended to raise awareness about the Census, identify likely under-counted areas for outreach and undertake other efforts to count every resident.
However, Commissioner Marlene Webster this week said nothing has taken place with the county committee beyond its creation. She instead joined Owosso’s committee, which hasn’t been able to meet since February.
In 2010, Michigan had a final Census participation rate of 67.7 percent and Shiawassee County was at 73.9 percent.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order in 2019 creating the statewide 2020 United States Census Complete Count Committee, which will be made up of several diverse groups to reach out to communities across the state. The state planned to spend $5.5 million for the effort.
About 40 percent of Michigan’s budget revenue comes from federal funds, according to the Council of Michigan Foundations. Under current funding figures, the state would lose $1,800 of federal funds per year for every person not counted.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Shiawassee County’s population dropped from 70,648 in 2010 to 68,446 in 2017.
The 2020 Census got underway in January with counting in remote Alaskan areas. In early March, households received a mailing inviting people to participate in the online survey. Households that do not take part were slated to received up to three additional reminders.
People who do not reply by web, mail or phone by May should receive an in-person visit from a Census employee in an attempt to complete the survey.
Shiawassee County’s 54.1 percent response rate is similar to other mid-Michigan counties. Clinton County is at 58.4 percent, Saginaw County is at 54.9 percent, Ingham County has a 54.9 percent rate and Genesee’s rate is 51.7 percent.
“I think the response rate is as expected at this point,” Deason said. “Obviously, in a perfect world, it would be better. Given the unique situation that we find ourselves in, I feel our rate is not too bad.”
Shiawassee County’s online rate — the number of households filling out the online survey — is 45.2 percent.
Among area cities, Durand’s responses are highest locally at 52.8 percent (51.9 online). Ovid is at 51.0 (50.3), Corunna is 49.7 (48.7), Laingsburg is 49.4 (48.5) and Perry’s rate is 49.1 (48.6).
Among villages, Lennon is second to New Lothrop’s rate at 60 percent. Bancroft has the lowest response rate at 47.2 percent and Vernon is at 49.3. Byron, Chesaning, Elsie, Morrice and Oakley all have rates above 50 percent.
Owosso’s rates are 52.3 percent overall and 40.8 online. City Manager Nathan Henne this week said the city formed a committee to promote Census participation, however, it only met once before the COVID-19 pandemic blocked further meetings.
“Last time,” Henne said, “Owosso’s response was less than the surrounding communities.”
Henne said the Census regional representative from Chicago visited Owosso to encourage city officials to promote the count. The city sent out notices in the last water bill mailing and plans to send out a second reminder.
In addition, because the city has a high proportion of rental properties, mailers are planned for apartments and rental units.
“We’re doing some stuff, but not as much as we’d hoped,” Henne said.
The city manager said the count is crucial to obtain accurate data, but also because federal funding flows from the data and some grants are tied to the population of a locale.
