GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Democratic Party this week nominated Elizabeth Welch to be a candidate for the Michigan Supreme Court.
Welch, in a press release said, “Our third branch of government makes decisions that impact our lives regarding civil rights, criminal justice, water issues and schools.”
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack also received the nomination of the Michigan Democratic Party for her re-election to the court.
Welch is running for the open seat being vacated by Justice Markman, who is retiring at the end of this term. The Michigan Supreme Court race will be on the non-partisan section of the ballot.
Welch is an employment law attorney serving small businesses, nonprofits and individuals. She is a member of the School Finance Research Collaborative, a state-wide coalition that studied the cost of educating a child in Michigan. She served on the East Grand Rapids School Board for seven years.
Welch lives in East Grand Rapids with her husband, Brian Schwartz. Together they have four children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.