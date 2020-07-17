CORUNNA — After serving a little more than two months as Shiawassee County’s interim coordinator, Brian Boggs now is the permanent job holder.
The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners unanimously ratified Boggs’ county coordinator contract, a three-year deal with an annual salary of roughly $69,000, Thursday.
Boggs had been serving as county coordinator in an interim capacity since April.
“I’ve been here through several coordinators and he’s doing an excellent job,” Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, said Thursday. “He’s better than anybody we’ve had here since I’ve been here.”
Former Shiawassee County coordinator Mike Herendeen was terminated and Boggs named as his interim replacement without discussion during a virtual Board of Commissioners meeting April 16. Commissioners unanimously named Boggs interim coordinator.
While past boards of commissioners conducted public interviews for previous coordinators, including Paul Brake, Christina Volek and Margaret McAvoy, they did not do so for either Herendeen or Boggs.
Boggs and a committee of commissioners Brandon Marks, Jeremy Root and John Plowman negotiated a contract that would install the longtime Durand City Council member as the permanent part-time county coordinator in June.
Boggs, the mayor pro tem in Durand, is the former associate director at the Michigan State University Office of K-12 Outreach and former vice president at Public Sector Consultants.
“I’ve enjoyed the challenges so far,” Boggs said in June. “I train people to be in government; that’s my Ph.d. It’s an application of what I teach. County government is a unique animal when it comes to the structure of it.”
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath, who was in attendance at Thursday’s board meeting, said Boggs will be a great fit for the position.
“I’ve known (Brian) for many years and he’s done a great job already in this position,” Horvath said. “Working very closely with him, (he’s) really demonstrated a very pro-business, pro-job attitude.
“With his help, his leadership, we have another industrial building project coming online in Shiawassee County,” Horvath continued, noting Feighner Boat Lifts and Docks is expanding its existing facility in Perry, 7829 Lansing Road. A groundbreaking ceremony commemorating the expansion is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The county coordinator position is for 32 hours per week. Boggs’ duties will include recommending and implementing policies relating to general management, including budget and financial management, personnel and labor relations, and contractual services, per the approved contract.
