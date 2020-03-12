ST. JOHNS — The Friends of the Maple River (FOMR) will conduct their March meeting at the Clinton County Courthouse, in the Board of Commissioner’s Room, at 7 p.m. March 18.
Participants should park in the parking lot at the rear of the building and use the rear entrance. There is no charge to attend.
The Friends will host an MDNR fur-bearer specialist to talk about the state of fur-bearers in the Maple River watershed, particularly beavers.
There will also be a business meeting with focus on preparation for the April 18 river cleanup event.
