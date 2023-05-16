Rep. BeGole hosts town hall on new Michigan gun laws; future of enforcement in Shiawassee unclear

RUSH TWP. — A flurry of bills passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature in Lansing in the wake of the Feb. 13 mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University, have wrought significant changes in Michigan’s gun control landscape, and more legislation is under consideration.
On Monday, Republican State Rep. Brian BeGole, whose District 71 represents the bulk of Shiawassee County (of which he is the former sheriff) was joined by State Rep. Phil Green, R-District 67 (covering portions of Genesee, Lapeer and Tuscola counties), for a town hall meeting at the Shiawassee Conservation Association to answer questions about the new gun laws signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and one more item awaiting signature.
“We want people to be informed of what the new laws are so they’re in compliance,” BeGole said. “We have a lot of people that have cited that they read some of the bills and said they’re difficult to understand. We wanted to help interpret some of those and simplify it so these people know what they have to do to not be in violation.”
The bills which have been enacted so far include so-called “safe storage” and “universal background check” measures, which Whitmer signed into law April 13.
Collectively, these bills require gun owners to lock up their weapons in the presence of minors — making them liable for fines and jail time, should a minor obtain access to a firearm as a result of improper storage, with penalties escalating if the weapon is used to injurious or deadly effect — and expand background check laws to cover all firearm purchases in the state, rather than just pistols. Purchasers would have to be 18 years old, have no felony charges against them, and be considered legal residents of the state, among other requirements.
“We are turning our pain into purpose and honoring those we have lost with commonsense gun violence prevention legislation supported by a majority of Michiganders,” Whitmer said in April upon signing the bills. “Universal background checks and safe storage are long-overdue steps we are proud to take today that will save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers and children in the home. I want to thank my partners in the legislature for getting this done, the advocates who fought so hard to make this happen, and every Michigander impacted by gun violence who shared their stories. We will keep working together to prevent mass shootings, reduce gun violence, and save lives.”
BeGole and Green didn’t stop at enumerating the bills’ clauses. They also took time to condemn their passage, which occurred without Republican support.
Their pro-gun message was enthusiastically received by the Conservation Association crowd.
BeGole said he thought the measures show a lack of forethought and are merely a reaction to the Michigan State University shooting, which killed three people and injured five more.
“We felt it was an overreach, especially the ‘Red Flag’ law,” BeGole said. “It’s a gun grab, and not well thought out with no thought about implementation.”
The red flag law referenced has been passed by both the Michigan House and Senate and is expected to be signed in the coming weeks. It would allow family members, police, mental health professionals, roommates and former dating partners to petition a judge to remove firearms from those they believe pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.
On Monday, BeGole and Green first addressed safe storage.
Green referenced the Nov. 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School as the impetus for the safe storage requirement, where among other charges, shooter Ethan Crumbley’s parents are accused of providing him with easy access to a firearm. Green noted the court case is ongoing.
To Green’s mind, gun owner’s are naturally pro-safety, making the legislation unnecessary.
“There’s not an individual anywhere that says, ‘I think we should be storing them unsafely.’ We take great pride in taking clean and safe care of them and not letting them bounce around our truck,” Green said.
Green called universal background checks “problematic on many levels.”
“This bill is very, very bad, and would in essence become a gun registry,” he said.
BeGole, speaking after the town hall, said that he didn’t believe any of the new gun laws would have done anything to prevent the MSU shooting, in part because prior gun laws did not do so, due to poor enforcement.
Anthony McRae, the 43-year-old Lansing resident responsible for the shooting, was previously charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, a felony, but this was reduced to a misdemeanor possession of a loaded firearm in a 2019 plea deal.
“We have laws on the books right now. There’s laws on the books right now that somebody could go to the probate judge and fill out an affidavit, citing the reasons why they think this person may have a mental issue and in need of treatment, and the person could be taken in and have a psychological evaluation on them,” BeGole said. “Do I think these new laws will prevent stuff? No, because we have stuff on the books that weren’t utilized, so it’s not the answer. What the answer is, is addressing the mental health crisis that’s going on, not trying to take away guns from law-abiding gun owners.”
The extent to which new gun control measures will be enforced in Shiawassee County remains to be seen.
In July 2020, the county board of commissioners passed a resolution in declaring Shiawassee County a Second Amendment “sanctuary” — making it one of more than 50 of the state’s 83 counties to be so designated. Republican Commissioner Cindy Garber, who was on the board and voted to approve the resolution, reiterated her support for the Second Amendment at a previous board meeting.
“I think we are responsible citizens for the most part and can keep guns safely,” she said.
Some sheriffs across the state have indicated that they will have “trouble” enforcing measures they believe run contrary to the constitution.
“At the end of the day, the utmost responsibility for a sheriff is to uphold the Constitution,” Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott told the Associated Press, and Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy has already said he will not enforce protection orders that would be a part of Michigan’s red flag law — a judge would have 24 hours to decide on a temporary extreme risk protection order after a request is filed; the judge would then have 14 days to set a hearing during which the flagged person would have to prove they do not pose a significant risk; a standard order would last one year — because he said they lack due process and are “ripe for abuse.”
Multiple requests for comment from Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman and Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner, regarding their attitudes towards enforcement, went unreturned.
The county board’s 2020 resolution was largely symbolic, however, and does not prevent county law enforcement from following state laws restricting gun access.
“We are not stopping background checks,” said then-Commissioner Dan McMaster after the passage of Shiawassee’s Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, “We are not telling the sheriff what laws he can and cannot enforce. We’re not telling Prosecutor Koerner what he can and cannot do. This is us joining with other counties, other local officials across our state, across our country, sending a message to state legislators and federal legislators that local government, whether it be in an urban area or a rural area, supports the Second Amendment and we don’t support some of this (anti-gun) legislation that’s been introduced.”
