OMA suit moves forward

ST. JOHNS — A Clinton County judge has allowed the lawsuit by an Owosso woman alleging violations of the Open Meetings Act during the selection of a new county treasurer to move forward.
After a hearing Friday in 29th Circuit Court, Judge Randy Tahvonen requested additional motions and arguments from both parties in the suit.
Tahvonen ruled the additional arguments and briefs be submitted to the court by Feb. 14, and responses are due 21 days from that date. He will then make a ruling in the lawsuit after weighing responses from Philip Ellison, who represents Owosso resident Nichole Ruggiero, and Andrew Brege, the attorney representing the Shiawassee County Treasurer Selection Committee.
The case was moved to Clinton County because of conflicts involving local officials.
“The key here is not that there wasn’t a second meeting in October,” Ellison said during Friday’s hearing. “They held a secret ballot that is a violation of the Open Meetings Act. What hasn’t been corrected, and what is at the heart of this case, is the interviews of the individual candidates occurred in closed session. What I’m seeking is an open and transparent selection of a high county official, the highest money person in the county government.”
Brege argued the committee did not have an obligation to conduct interviews for the treasurer position in the first place, and remedied its original mistake by conducting a second meeting, which was open to the public.
“At the Oct. 3 meeting, there was open deliberation by the members of the committee before they conducted the vote,” Brege said. “Whether or not Mr. Ellison or his client would like us to conduct interviews, we don’t have an obligation to.”
“You did, right? Was it an open meeting? Tahvonen asked.
“It is my understanding those interviews were conducted in a closed session,” Brege said.
“Why? Why was it closed for the interviews?” Tahvonen asked.
“They believed the interviews were not required, so they could go into closed session,” Brege said.
The suit, originally filed in Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court, names Ruggiero as plaintiff. County Clerk Caroline Wilson, Prosecutor Deana Finnegan and Probate Court Judge Thomas Dignan were named as defendants.
The Shiawassee County officials were responsible for deliberations to choose a new treasurer to replace Thomas Dwyer, who stepped down from the post in August.
“This is fast,” Ellison said after Friday’s hearing. “Bringing a hearing like we did, this is fast.”
The committee conducted several meetings in public to select a new treasurer. However, it interviewed candidates and deliberated in closed session, and then conducted a secret ballot to name Dwyer’s successor, Julie Sorenson, Dwyer’s former deputy.
State law requires interviews to take place in public and for votes to be open as well.
The committee returned for another session after The Argus-Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request for interview transcripts and votes. The committee then discussed the candidates in public and conducted a new vote to again name Sorenson, 2-1. However, no new interviews took place.
Ruggiero is seeking three remedies, according to the suit, including “invalidation of the appointment of Julie Sorenson as county treasurer … and an order directing (the) commission to re-undertake the appointment process once again, injunctive relief to compel compliance or to enjoin further noncompliance against future violations of the Open Meetings Act, plus an award of actual attorney fees and costs, and an award of damages of not more than $500 total, plus court costs.”
Ruggiero said she filed the suit to hold public officials accountable, and to ensure any county business is transparent with constituents.
