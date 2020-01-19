LAINGSBURG — For more than 30 years, the nonprofit group the Greater Laingsburg Recylers (GLR) has provided residents with dropoff recycling services each month — but that could be coming to an end in February.
In order to continue, GLR needs a new recycling center, since the building they’ve been using for storage is slated for demolition, group members say. They are also seeking younger people to join: The average age among the dwindling membership is 70.
“If this is going to work, it has to be community-driven,” longtime GLR member Terry Link said. “We can’t wait for government to do it; I think the citizens should do it in collaboration with government, schools and churches.”
In the hope of facilitating a community-wide discussion about recycling, group members have scheduled a public meeting for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the large meeting room at Laingsburg High School.
“We invite everyone who cares about reducing waste and maintaining recycling services here, be they the residents of Laingsburg, Owosso, Perry, Bath, Ovid or elsewhere,” a press release states. “Working together, we can come up with a plan — perhaps an improved version of what now exists.”
The group, which started in 1988, offers a recycling dropoff center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Cars from Laingsburg and beyond line up for the service.
Donations of $2 or $3 are suggested, but not required. In addition, GLR members pick up recyclable materials from area schools. Members sort the materials, which are then picked up by Friedland Industries in Lansing.
“Somehow, even with just donations, we have managed to stay afloat all these years,” said founding member Ellen Link, Terry Link’s wife, adding that the GLR has occasionally received larger donations.
The group launched with small grants from the city of Laingsburg, Shiawassee County and a number of townships. The city of Laingsburg has continued to provide crucial assistance, helping the GLR set up in various locations over the years, including a school parking lot. The GLR is currently operating out of an outbuilding along Roosevelt Row north of Grand River in downtown Laingsburg.
However, the dilapidated structure, along with a second outbuilding located next to it, is set to be torn down. The city has hired a company to perform the job as soon as some environmental issues at the site are addressed, Laingsburg Clerk Paula Willoughby said. The property will eventually be available for redevelopment and commercial use.
“We support (the GLR) and will do what we can to continue to accommodate them. They’re providing a service for residents,” Willoughby said, adding that several city officials plan to attend the community meeting Wednesday.
Between 2005 and August 2019, the GLR collected 1,178,659 pounds of recyclable materials — newspaper, metal, glass, mixed paper, plastic, cardboard and magazines — and, since 2014, 2,707 pounds of electronics.
The numbers don’t include household batteries, which group members handle separately, or the thousands of egg cartons that are redirected to local egg producers.
Group members said they are looking for a site that offers storage space, shelter from the elements and — preferably — bathroom facilities. Ideally, it would be located in a place that’s easily accessible for residents.
They are also calling for younger people to step up and become involved, potentially enabling a gradual transition of personnel. At its peak, the GLR boasted about 20 members. Today, the number is about 10.
“We’re not getting any new, consistent help with the drives every month,” longtime GLR member Dan Sibo said. “It’s worrisome.”
The press release states: “Most of our dwindling crew of volunteers are over 60 years of age — some well over 70 — so without new volunteers, recycling drives here have no plausible future.
“If our community cannot even support recycling how will it ever find the strength to deal with climate change?” the statement continues. “And what does it say about a community, what values does it communicate to its children, if it cannot create and sustain a willingness to care about and protect the environment?”
For more information, send an email to link@msu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.