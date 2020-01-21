CLINTON COUNTY — A woman accused of intentionally crashing her van into a police car at the end of a chase remains hospitalized, according to the DeWitt Township police chief.
“The last I knew, (the suspect) was at Sparrow and was being treated,” Chief Mike Gute said today.
He would not confirm her identity, since the 36-year-old has not yet been arraigned. Gute said he wasn’t sure what charges the woman could potentially face.
Gute said officer Robert Stump will undergo a second surgery today for injuries he received in the crash.
Gute said the driver of the van intentionally ran into Stump’s vehicle.
“Absolutely no question about it. She hit my officer head-on at 70 mph,” he said.
Laingsburg Police Chief Dan DeKorte began pursuit of the woman’s van Wednesday morning when he tried to stop the woman because she was wanted on a probation violation warrant.
The chase ended with the suspect crashing into a police car and both the woman and Stump being treated at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
DeKorte previously said the woman initially was cooperative, but then fled. He gave chase, traveling west on Jason Road into Clinton County.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DeWitt Township police responded, and spike strips were deployed, causing the van’s tires to go flat.
Both Stump and the woman had to be removed from their vehicles, and both were transported to Sparrow for treatment.
