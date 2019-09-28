SAGINAW — A Saginaw Township police officer who was shot twice during a traffic stop in January said he only planned to warn the driver to turn on his headlights, but never even got to offer the warning.
Joshua Rosebush, who is accused of shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig in the face during the traffic stop Jan. 22, went on trial Friday in Saginaw County’s 10th Circuit Court after a week of jury selection wrapped up.
Koenig testified Friday that Rosebush was driving a stolen white Dodge Ram pickup truck without its headlights on about 2 a.m. When Koenig initiated the stop, Rosebush pulled into a Cabela’s.
“(The stop) was just to tell the driver to turn on their lights and go home,” Koenig said.
But as the officer approached the driver’s side window, “(Rosebush) said, ‘Nighty-night,’ and shot me in the face. I felt the impact from the round, and felt another round impact my right shoulder.”
Rosebush then allegedly fled the scene. Koenig testified he fired two rounds at the vehicle, and both rounds struck the pickup truck. He then activated a button that informed dispatch he had been shot. Several officers arrived quickly on scene, loaded Koenig into a police unit, and took him to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw for treatment.
Koenig said as a result of the wounds he received, his jaw and eight teeth were shattered. A round broke the end of his collarbone, his jaw was wired shut for six weeks causing him to lose 40 pounds, and he still has bullet fragments in his sinus cavity that can’t be removed, because it’s too dangerous.
He added he still faces at least two surgeries to repair damage.
In dashcam footage played in court Friday, Koenig can be seen approaching the vehicle before two shots ring out. Koenig screams and immediately fell to the ground before firing two shots at the truck and taking cover behind his cruiser.
“I’ve been shot,” Koenig can be heard in a radio call to dispatch.
Gasps were heard from friends and family of Koenig when the video was played.
Rosebush faces over two dozen felonies in the case. He did not speak during Friday’s testimony.
He allegedly dumped that vehicle, stole another, dumped that vehicle in Genesee County, stole yet another and drove west on I-69 into Shiawassee County. There, Shiawassee Det. Lt. Scott Shenk spotted the stolen vehicle and followed it.
The two exited I-69 at Woodbury Road and drove south. A brief shootout took place on the side of the road in which Shenk struck Rosebush in the face, leaving a very visible scar on the side of the man’s face.
The case is scheduled to resume this week with more witness testimony.
According to online court records, Rosebush faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of receiving/concealing a stolen firearm, three counts of vehicle theft, one count of assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer, six counts of felon possessing a firearm, and 13 counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He has been housed at the Woodland Center Correctional Facility near Jackson on a parole violation since he was apprehended.
Prosecutors from Saginaw and Shiawassee County agreed to let Saginaw County handle all the prosecutions in Rosebush’s case.
If convicted of all charges, Rosebush faces up to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.