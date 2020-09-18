LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury this week announced qualified homeowners or renters have two weeks to apply for Michigan’s home heating credit.
The credit helps cover utility expenses, leaving more money available for other needs. It is designed to aid senior citizens, low income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, and disabled veterans.
All credit applications must be received by Sept. 30.
“If you’re eligible for the Home Heating Credit and haven’t yet applied, please submit your application today,” Michigan Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This beneficial tax credit is a way for the state of Michigan to provide some financial assistance for heating expenses, especially as winter approaches.”
Eligible individuals typically file a credit application when completing their individual income tax return. Applicants do not need to file a state income tax return to receive this assistance and may submit the application only.
The credit application form can be obtained at michigan.gov/taxes. Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website.
The credit will reopen during the 2021 income tax filing season early 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.