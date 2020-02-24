CHAPIN TWP. — The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office today said two people were accidentally shot Sunday afternoon at a residence in the 19000 block of Brady Road (M-57).
At about 4:10 p.m., deputies found two people who had gunshot wounds. A 47-year-old man from Midland had a wound to his left hand. The second person was a 25-year-old woman from Saginaw. The woman had four wounds to the abdomen.
A third person present, a 23-year-old man from Birch Run, was unharmed.
Deputies say the 47-year-old man was teaching the others firearm safety. The firearm the female was using jammed and when the instructor went to clear the jam, the firearm discharged.
The bullet struck the instructor in the left hand and fragmented. The fragments then struck the female in the abdomen.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening wounds.
