ST. JOHNS — Owosso-based attorney John J. Homola recently pleaded guilty to impaired driving in connection with a Sept. 14 arrest in Clinton County.
Homola, 47, of Owosso Township, waived arraignment in 65A District Court and stood mute Sept. 26 on an Operating While Impaired per se charge. He had previously posted a $300 cash bond on the misdemeanor charge.
Homola pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to impaired driving. He is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Michael Clarizio at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
Homola also was cited for a civil infraction, driving left of center, in the same incident. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty to a different infraction and paid $125 in fines and costs on that count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.