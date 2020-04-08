FLINT — The federal lawsuit filed by Rob Lepley, owner of Lepley’s and Sons Towing, that claimed Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole was funneling business to Allstar Towing, of Owosso, was dismissed March 10 by Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis, according to a court filing.
“It is hereby stipulated by and between the parties that the plaintiff’s complaint against BeGole, in his individual and official capacity as Shiawassee County Sheriff, be dismissed with prejudice, and without fees or costs,” the March 9 order states, meaning neither side will be required to pay the other party’s legal costs.
The Mastromarco Firm, of Saginaw, the attorneys representing Lepley in his lawsuit, confirmed Tuesday the case was dismissed. Lepley was seeking at least $25,000 in damages from the county stemming from his removal from the county’s towing rotation.
Lepley’s attorneys said, however, they will be meeting with BeGole in the near future to discuss their client being placed back on the rotation for no-preference towing requests, but declined to comment further.
Lepley also declined to comment for this story, but said he would consider new legal action if his business is not returned to the towing rotation.
“The Sheriff’s Office’s non-preference towing policy was established to bring uniformity to towing operators with the goals of safety and fiscal responsibility to the citizens of Shiawassee County. Through the course of this litigation I believe that became apparent and resulted in the case being dismissed,” Allan Vander Laan, the attorney representing BeGole said via email.
Lepley’s suit claimed BeGole was steering business to Allstar Towing, at the expense of other towing operators. The suit was filed after Lepley was removed from the county’s towing rotation in November 2018.
Lepley claimed, among other things, that he was asked for proof of insurance, which he had never required previously. Lepley said he always maintained proper insurance for his trucks and business. He sought reinstatement to the rotation, but was denied in May 2019.
The suit claimed BeGole “unfairly favor(ed) one of (Lepley’s) competitors, i.e. Allstar Towing,” according the language from the original complaint filed by Lepley’s attorneys. The suit also claimed the towing policy was “put in place by the defendant (BeGole) as an excuse in which to justify the removal of (Lepley’s) from the rotation, which would benefit Allstar Towing, whose owner (Richard Gokee, Jr.) is BeGole’s friend.”
A Freedom of Information Act request by The Argus-Press showed Allstar receiving significantly more no-preference calls than any other company on the rotation, by approximately a 2- or 3-to-1 ratio. Several other companies, including M-21 Towing and Maximum Towing, were removed from the rotation in the months following Lepley’s lawsuit after charges were filed against company employees. Maximum Towing has since been returned to the rotation, but M-21 has not.
BeGole previously told The Argus-Press the towing rotation was put in place to protect consumers from unfair billing or other practices. He added that numerous factors, including poor response times, price gouging, overcharging for storage and towing companies not answering the phone, were among the problems he had found.
“We have learned this is a dog-eat-dog business,” BeGole said in May 2019. “All of them complain about each other … Things are pretty even acrosss the board now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.