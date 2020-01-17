LANSING — Michigan taxpayers who received a state income tax refund and filed an itemized federal return last year will be receiving their Substitute Form 1099-G through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Simply known as a “1099-G,” the information on the postcard reports the state income tax refund amount a taxpayer received last year. Taxpayers who claim itemized deductions on their federal income tax returns will need to report the Michigan refund as income.
“Some taxpayers mistakenly believe the 1099-G is a bill,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury’s Tax Administration programs. “The 1099-G is not a bill. This is an information statement regarding the state income tax refund you received last year. You may need to use this form when filing your federal income taxes.”
For the 2019 tax year, more than 413,000 taxpayers will receive a 1099-G.
To learn more about state income taxes, go to michigan.gov/incometax. For more information about federal income taxes, go to irs.gov.
