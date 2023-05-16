Two area teens injured in Friday crash

OWOSSO TWP. — Two Owosso-area teens were seriously injured in a May 12 crash.
According to Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Robert Herrick, the victims, aged 16 and 18, were traveling west on Mason Road near the intersection of Cleveland Road in Owosso Township around 7:45 a.m. when the crash occurred. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a utility pole and a tree.
A sheriff’s office press release said the Jaws of Life had to be used to free the teens from the vehicle. The teens were subsequently taken to the hospital by FlightCare with serious injuries. There was no updated information available Monday on their condition.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed is considered to be a factor. Herrick said the posted speed limit at the crash site is 55 mph.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Owosso Township Fire Department, the City of Owosso Fire Department, the City of Owosso Police Department and FlightCare.
