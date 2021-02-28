State to begin weight restrictions across Lower Peninsula

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting spring weight restrictions, an annual move to protect roads.
Effective 6 a.m. Monday, weight restrictions will be imposed on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan border north to M-20.
All state trunklines in the area will have weight restrictions imposed. State routes typically carry M, I, or U.S. designations.
When roads that have been frozen all winter begin to thaw from the surface downward, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground, MDOT said in a press release. During the spring thaw, the roadbed softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement makes it more susceptible to damage, which also contributes to pothole problems already occurring due to this winter’s numerous freeze-thaw cycles.
In the restricted areas, the following will apply:
n On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.
n On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.
n All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.
County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions.
For weight restriction information and updates, call (800) 787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at michigan.gov/truckers, under “Restrictions.” All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.
