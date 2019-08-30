Honor guard bids farewell for former member

OWOSSO — Members of the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard recently gathered to honor a former member who passed away.
On Aug. 24, members provided honors for longtime member Henry Bastian, a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran.
He was present at ceremonies locally and throughout the county and state, including the guard’s monthly volunteer effort at Great Lakes National Cemetery near Holly.
The group attends about 163 burials annually.
Since its establishment it has completed 2,934 services. Bastian took part in many of the events.
Bastian, age 91, of Bancroft, passed away Aug. 20. He served in the Army Air Corps and was discharged June 27, 1949.
