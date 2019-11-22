CORUNNA — A Montrose man who spent three weeks in the Genesee County Jail on a Shiawassee County child support warrant claims he was held even after posting more than $12,000 in bond and he’s looking for an explanation from the Shiawassee County Friend of the Court for why he wasn’t released.
“It’s been an absolute disaster,” Jason Tippett said. “I almost lost my house because of this, and I’ve been scrambling, trying to get an answer from somebody.”
Tippett says he should have been released. He says he doesn’t know who made what he views as a mistake, whether it was a clerical error or if there is some other explanation.
In Michigan, when a defendant posts bond, they are required to be released immediately or as soon as possible afterward, usually within several hours. Tippett, though, says after posting the bond money with a bail agent in Shiawassee and Genesee counties, that he was still not released until three weeks later.
An email to the Shiawassee County FOC seeking comment was not returned, and a phone message seeking comment was left with the state AG’s Office of Communications.
The situation began when Tippett, 38, was at a Genesee County court hearing to support his father when he was informed he had several felony warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the jail Oct. 10.
“They told me I had outstanding warrants for failure to pay alimony, a dangerous drug charge and child neglect,” he said. “I’ve never been charged with a crime in my life before these child support charges. It turns out they had the complete wrong guy in this.”
Warrants for Tippett related to those alleged charges do not exist. A search of Genesee and Shiawassee County court records show Tippett has no prior criminal history. Because of the dangerous drug charge, Tippett was not allowed to purchase commissary items.
Tippett admits he is about $10,000 in arrears in child support. However, he has a pending disability claim, and he said he missed the final determination hearing while he was jailed in Genesee County. Tippett said there is already a lien on the 17 months of back pay he stands to receive from disability payments, and it would automatically be applied to his outstanding child support balance before he received any of it. Seventeen months of disability pay would likely pay off the entire amount, he said.
Tippett said he was in a booking cell for nearly a week. He said he asked to see a doctor because of disability-related medical problems, but did not see one until Oct. 28, two days before he was released.
Bail My Tail, of Flint, Tippett’s bond company, confirmed Thursday that he posted bonds of $5,300 in Genesee County, and $6,800 in Shiawassee County for the child support warrant. A representative said he was unsure why Tippett wasn’t released.
“That was the total I ended up paying,” Tippett said. “Shiawassee County said they weren’t even pressing charges, and the state attorney general was pursuing it, that it was their case.”
“I posted bond on Oct. 10, and they didn’t get the paperwork until Oct. 11,” Tippett continued. “I never had any legal representation, never had an attorney talk to me or anything. I got a notice in the mail after it was dismissed that I had an attorney. This was after I was released from jail.”
Upon his release, after Shiawassee County dismissed the charges, Tippett tried to get answers from the AG, but they told him Shiawassee County never released a hold that would have allowed his release from the Genesee County Jail.
“I was never transported (to Shiawassee County),” Tippett said. “They never came to get me from Genesee County for the charges in Shiawassee County. The bonds I posted were never applied. I was just released when Shiawassee County dropped the charges. They were just telling me it was wiped out, and they didn’t know what happened. I posted $12,000 in bond and sat in jail for three weeks for no reason.”
FOC in this county is completely incompetent and there aren't any checks and balances, and they are never held accountable for their CONTINUOUS mistakes. I have been to jail 3 times for support that had already been paid and the case had been closed. I believe there is another woman dealing with the same issue. Closed case and FOC is saying she owes money, she mailed it in, Clerk mails it back stating she doesn't have a balance, and now she has a warrant 18 months later.
