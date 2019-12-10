OWOSSO — The Argus-Press is seeking year-end stories and photos from clubs, organizations, churches and businesses.
The deadline for stories is noon Dec. 13. The Argus-Press reserves the right to edit all submitted materials. Material submitted after the deadline will not appear in the year-end edition. If the newspaper receives more material than space allows to be printed, material submitted first will be given preference.
This is an opportunity for groups to let the community know about all the things they did this year. Annual recaps will appear in The Argus-Press’ year-end edition Dec. 31.
Stories and photos can be emailed to news@argus-press.com or dropped off to The Argus-Press newsroom at 201 E. Exchange St. in Owosso. Stories can be faxed to (989) 725-6376. Organizations also may use the submit news form at argus-press.com.
Emails are strongly preferred, and typewritten stories after that.
If you absolutely must hand-write stories, make certain they are legible.
Photos are encouraged, but groups should limit the number to one or two, make sure they are in focus and identify the people pictured. They should be emailed whenever possible.
If you have any questions, call Managing Editor Dan Basso at (989) 725-5136.
