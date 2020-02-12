ST. JOHNS — The woman who police say intentionally crashed her vehicle head-on into a DeWitt Township police officer’s patrol car in January while fleeing officers has been charged with attempted murder and numerous other felony counts by Clinton County prosecutors.
Randi Justice, 33, of Laingsburg, is facing charges of attempted murder, two counts each of felonious assault and assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer, fleeing/eluding a police officer, reckless driving causing impairment, and malicious destruction of police property.
DeWitt Township police chief Mike Gute previously told The Argus-Press Justice intentionally rammed her minivan into the vehicle driven by officer Robert Stump.
“Absolutely no question about it. She hit my officer head-on at 70 mph,” he said.
The chase began in Laingsburg Jan. 15, when Police Chief Dan DeKorte stopped Justice’s van. DeKorte said he recognized her and knew she was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation out of East Lansing.
During the stop, Justice fled the scene and a chase ensued with Justice heading west out of Laingsburg on Jason Road into Clinton County.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DeWitt Township police responded and spike strips were deployed, causing the van’s tires to go flat.
At that point, Justice allegedly rammed into Stump’s vehicle. Both Stump and Justice had to be extricated from their vehicles, and both were transported to Sparrow Health System in Lansing for treatment. Stump underwent two surgeries for his injuries, was released from the hospital and is now recovering.
Justice was also seriously injured in the collision.
Justice was arraigned Feb. 7 in Clinton County, and is being held without bond. Her next court appearance is a probable cause conference at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20. A preliminary exam is slated for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
