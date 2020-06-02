CORUNNA — Shiawassee County courts are reopening this week, under restrictions, as the state continues a phased reopening from its COVID-19 shutdown.
“The courts continue to encourage the public to conduct their business over the phone or online,” county officials said in a press release. “During this initial phase of the reopening process, there are limitations on numbers of people permitted inside the courthouses as well as requirements that they must observe while they are present.”
The 66th District and 35th Circuit courthouses are opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for noon to 1 p.m.
In addition, members of the public who enter the building need to be aware new rules, including:
n Anyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask or other face covering if they can medically tolerate it.
n Anyone entering the courthouse will be required to undergo a health screening questionnaire, which may include a temperature check. If a person cannot pass the health screening, the courts will work to reschedule any hearings to either a remote hearing or future date when the person may pass courthouse screening, or will be provided alternative means of conducting their business with the court.
n No more than 10 people, excluding court staff, will be permitted within any facility. Those with appointments or hearings will have priority.
n Everyone must maintain a physical distance of 6 feet.
n Anyone who refuses to wear a mask or adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing requirement may be asked to leave the building.
For ease of access, those who need to conduct business with the courts are encouraged to call in advance to schedule an appointment or discuss their business over the phone.
n County Clerk (for Circuit Court business): (989) 743-2262
n Circuit Court: (989) 743-2239
n Circuit Court probation: (989) 743-2402
n Family Court Clerk: (989) 743-2372
n District Court Clerk: (989) 743-2395
n District Court probation: (989) 743-2261
n Probate Court Clerk: (989) 743-2211
n Friend of the Court: (989) 743-2397
