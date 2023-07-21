Shiawassee County Sheriff reports progress in investigation into murder cold case

CORUNNA — One week since making its investigation public, progress is being made in resolving the county’s only unsolved homicide.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman said since this past Wednesday, when the department held a press conference asking people to step forward with new information on the murder of Matthew Leach, a couple of fresh leads have come into the department.
“We have received some calls and we are getting some leads,” Chapman said Monday afternoon.
“We have to keep putting it out there so someone will talk.”
He declined to elaborate further, citing the ongoing investigation.
Lennon native Matthew Leach was 22 when his body was found July 31, 1992 in a wooded area near the intersection of M-21 and Reed Road. He had last been seen a week earlier when he left the Colonial Restaurant in Flint on foot.
Chapman has said no one will be prosecuted if they provide new information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone providing information that leads to arrest and conviction will receive a $4,000 reward from the family.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Chapman’s office at 989-743-3411 or Detective Mark Pendergraff at (989) 743-3411, ext. 7233.
