Experts say forensic evidence ties Rosebush to crime spree

SAGINAW — Closing statements in the trial of a man accused of multiple felonies in a three-county crime spree that included shooting a police officer could begin today, officials said Thursday.
Joshua Rosebush, who is accused of shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig in the face during an attempted traffic stop Jan. 22, is on trial for attempted murder, among more than a dozen other charges. Prosecutors Thursday called a variety of forensic technicians and other witnesses as their case continued in Saginaw County’s 10th Circuit Court.
Judge Andre Borrello said he expects testimony to continue this morning before prosecution and defense attorneys give closing statements to the jury. The jury could get the case later today.
Rosebush, who was on parole at the time, allegedly was driving a stolen truck when Koenig stopped him about 2 a.m. because his headlights weren’t on.
After Rosebush allegedly shot the officer, he then dumped the stolen truck, stole another vehicle and eventually drove on I-69 into Shiawassee County where he was apprehended after being shot in the face during a shootout with Det. Lt. Scott Shenk.
Thursday, Saginaw County assistant prosecutor Blair Stevenson called witnesses who pieced together the events of Jan. 22, when Rosebush allegedly cut off his tether before leading police on a three-county crime spree that included shooting Koenig.
Carrie Holka, a Michigan State Police forensics technician, testified she lifted fingerprints matching Rosebush’s from a beer can found in the white Dodge Ram pickup truck the suspect was driving when Koenig pulled him over.
Holka also said police found prints from a phone found in one of the vehicles Rosebush allegedly stole, as well as prints from the .380 pistol Rosebush had when he was arrested.
Lisa Mayfield, an MSP DNA analyst, said she retrieved DNA samples from blood spatter on the driver’s side door of the Dodge pickup that matched both Rosebush and Koenig.
MSP Trooper Tara Malaza testified she was at the hospital guarding Rosebush after he was wounded in a shootout with police.
She said Rosebush admitted he tried to fire at Shenk, but his weapon jammed and did not fire.
Rosebush faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of receiving/concealing a stolen firearm, three counts of vehicle theft, one count of assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer, six counts of felon possessing a firearm, and 13 counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He has been housed at the Woodland Center Correctional Facility near Jackson on a parole violation since he was apprehended.
If convicted of all charges, he faces up to life in prison.
