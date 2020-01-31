LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Tuesday at about 7 p.m., a 76-year-old Chesaning woman drove her vehicle into the wall of the Livingston County Jail.
According to a Livingston County Sheriff’s Office press release, the woman, who was not identified, told police she had just purchased the vehicle and mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake as she was pulling out of a parking space.
The driver sustained minor injuries during the crash, but refused medical treatment. The exterior of the wall to the jail sallyport sustained damage. The release did not state whether the woman was ticketed.
