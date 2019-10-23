VICTOR TWP. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a man dead and woman hospitalized Sunday night.
Deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Hollister Road, north of Jason Road, about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s office said Mary McDougal, 65, of Laingsburg, was northbound when she crossed over the road and stopped at her mailbox to retrieve mail.
Robert Lynn Smock, 70, of Grand Ledge, was southbound on a motorcycle and struck the woman’s car head-on. Smock was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
McDougal was taken to Sparrow Health System in Lansing and treated for non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Laingsburg Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch.
