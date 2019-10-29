Man rejects plea offer, faces CSC trial

CORUNNA — A Howell man charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct rejected a plea offer from prosecutors and will instead take his case before a jury next week.
Jesse Sanchez, 27, appeared in 35th Circuit Court Monday afternoon before Judge Matthew Stewart for a plea hearing. He turned down a plea offer by Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Charles Quick.
Under the terms of the proposed plea, prosecutors would have dropped the felony CSC-3 (force or coercion) to attempted CSC-3, which would significantly reduce Sanchez’s potential for prison time.
In Michigan, CSC-3 is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, as well as lifetime registration as a sex offender. An attempted CSC-3 charge carries a maximum sentence of 7 /2 years. However, as part of the deal offered by prosecutors, Quick said his office would recommend sentencing guidelines of zero to 11 months in the Shiawassee County Jail.
“The guidelines as estimated by myself, as charged, are 21 to 35 months,” Quick noted. “With an attempt, they are zero to 11 months. Mr. Sanchez, to the best of our information, has nothing else on his record.”
Stewart asked Sanchez whether he intended to accept the offer from the prosecutor’s office or take his case to a jury trial.
Sanchez, who does not speak English, said through an interpreter that he rejected the plea offer.
Defense attorney Doug Corwin asked Sanchez if he understood the offer.
“Is it your intention to reject that offer from the prosecution?” Corwin asked. “Do you wish me to go through any further negotiation with the prosecutor’s office?”
Sanchez again confirmed that he wished to go to trial on the charge, which is scheduled to begin with jury selection at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5.
Quick said he expects the trial to last one to two days.
Prosecutors filed the charge May 10. Sanchez was arrested, and arraigned June 28 before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson.
He pleaded not guilty at that time.
Court records indicate Sanchez posted a $15,000 cash/surety bond and has been free while awaiting disposition of the charge.
As part of the terms of his bond, Sanchez is barred from any contact with the alleged victim.
