LANSING — Approximately 350,000 families will have access to additional food assistance benefits as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak and about 27,000 individuals will be temporarily exempt from federal work requirements, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday.
Households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive additional benefits in March and April to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size.
The change only applies to people not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.
Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Monday. Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits.
MDHHS received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to temporarily suspend federal work requirements affecting close to 27,000 able-bodied adults without dependents to reduce the financial impact of COVID-19. No action is needed for eligible adults to be temporarily exempt from the requirements.
People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to michigan.gov/mibridges or by contacting a consumer service representative toll-free at(888) 678-8914.
