CORUNNA — A Holt kindergarten teacher has been charged in Shiawassee County with second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under 13, according to online court records and an email from Holt school administrators to parents.
Brian Hannon, 29, of Stockbridge, was charged by prosecutors Monday with the single CSC count. Court records indicate he posted a $20,000 cash/surety bond and was released the same day, but he has not yet been arraigned.
His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in 66th District Court.
District court records indicate Hannon has hired a private attorney and has already waived a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Jan. 25.
The alleged incident occurred Dec. 6, according to court records.
Hannon is listed as a transitional kindergarten teacher at Elliott Elementary School on Holt Public Schools’ website.
According to a district email, which does not mention Hannon by name, he has been placed on paid administrative leave.
“The district has learned that the teacher has been arrested and is being charged with a crime in Shiawassee County,” the email states. “The district will be taking appropriate disciplinary action, up to including termination, if we learn that he committed misconduct by the preponderance of the evidence. He will remain on paid administrative leave as we investigate the credibility of the allegations.
The email adds administrators do not believe any Holt students were involved with the charges in Shiawassee County.
