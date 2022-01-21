SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Democrat Mark Zacharda Thursday announced he is running for the Michigan 71st District House seat created by the Michigan Citizens Redistricting Commission.
Shiawassee County has been represented by State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso for four terms in the 85th District, but he is term-limited, according the Michigan state law.
The new district encompasses most of Shiawassee County, part of southern Saginaw County, and part of western Genesee County.
“The people of this district know the greatness of Michigan — but have seen it diminish,” Zacharda said in a prepared statement. “I will listen to those I serve, and will be consistent in always striving for equality for all walks of life, seeking to find the best benefits for the people of Michigan’s 71 st District.”
Zacharda, 41, who has been a chairman of the Shiawassee County Democratic Party, is the second candidate to announce a run for the seat after Caledonia Township resident Kevin Rathbun, who is running as a Republican.
Zacharda has formed a campaign committee, according to his press release, and is running to provide “fair, responsible representation for the people…”
“As Michiganders, we have been knocked down, but we are building our way back up,” he said, adding that as a native of the new District 71, he is eager to listen to the citizens of the district and provide responsible representation in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Zacharda was born in Lansing, and grew up in Ovid on a dairy farm, according to his biography.
Zacharda, who resides in Bennington Township, graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School. He later attended Lansing Community College and Michigan State University, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science. He later earned a teaching certificate through Saginaw Valley State University.
Zacharda taught biology in Stafford, Virginia, for four years.
Zacharda and his wife Stephanie have two children.
Zacharda is the older of two brothers and recalled helping his parents in operate their dairy farm.
“Hard work runs deep in my blood,” he said. “I’ll sit down with anyone who’s willing to put in the work to make Michigan and the 71st district a better place. I will be a protector of our democracy, working to be sure that the voice of the people is always heeded, just as our Constitution spells out.”
In addition to farming, Zacharda’s family includes many union autoworkers.
“My ancestors helped build up Michigan and enjoyed the benefits of a growing middle class,” said Zahcarda.“In the 71st district, that middle class is threatened, and I want to go to Lansing for the people who live and work here, to help revitalize it.”
Zacharda pledged to work for the family, friends and neighbors he grew up with, and to “foster economic growth by using the skills and determination of the hard-working folks of this district.”
