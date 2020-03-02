LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting additional annual spring weight restrictions to protect roads.
As of 6 a.m. today, weight restrictions were imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways within the following areas:
n Highways north of a line on M-43 in the city of South Haven east to U.S. 131 in Kalamazoo County, then south to I-94 in Kalamazoo County and east to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north to Lansing and continuing east on I-69 to Port Huron in St. Clair County.
n Highways south of a line on M-55 from the U.S. 31 intersection in Manistee County east to M-66 in Missaukee County, then north on M-66 to M-55 in Missaukee County, then east on M-55 to the intersection of U.S. 23 in Tawas in Iosco County.
All state trunk lines between these two lines will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.
County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.
