EAST LANSING — Michigan State University’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research plans a Jan. 15 Public Policy Forum focused on redistricting.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will lead off IPPSR’s first spring Public Policy Forum. She’ll be joined by IPPSR Director Matt Grossmann, a nationally recognized election analyst, along with panelists from Voters Not Politicians and MSU’s Department of Economics.
They’ll review the history — and the stakes — for drawing the state’s electoral boundaries. A new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is charged with redistricting once the U.S. Census of 2020 is completed. In the recent past, the Legislature has been responsible for redistricting.
Besides Benson and Grossmann, panelists include Jon Eguia, associate professor, Department of Economics, MSU; and Nancy Wang, executive director, Voters Not Politicians.
Forum registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the fifth floor Mackinac Room, Anderson House Office Building, at 124 N. Capitol Ave., across from the Michigan Capitol in downtown Lansing.
The program will begin at 11:45 a.m. and run through 1:30 p.m. The forum is free and open to the public.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged online at http://bit.ly/IPPSRForum as open seats and lunch are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research is a unit within the College of Social Science. Its focus is on public policy education, leadership and survey research.
