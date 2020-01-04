Friends, family eulogize murder victim

SWARTZ CREEK — Family and friends described 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who was the victim of murder Christmas week, as a kind, generous person as they eulogized him at a funeral Friday morning.
About 350 people turned out for the service at Sharp Funeral Home for Bacon, the Swartz Creek man whose body was found by police at a Bennington Township home Dec. 28.
Mark David Latunski, 50, of Morrice, was arraigned Monday in 66th District Court on felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body in connection with Bacon’s death.
Friday, in addition to family members, including parents Karl and Pamela Bacon, and sister Jennifer, many friends, co-workers, classmates and others who knew Kevin Bacon attended an emotional service.
Lynn Soles, a former co-worker of Bacon’s, said he first encouraged her to pursue hairdressing, that he was an extremely good teacher and was passionate about what he did.
“He was courageous, and inspired me to become a hairdresser,” Soles said. “He was open and honest with me. He was a fantastic, terrific person. I learned a lot from him.”
The Rev. June Kondel officiated the service.
“We mourn with (the Bacon family),” Kondel said. “If I could give you one thing today, it would be peace. Today as we are here remembering Kevin, we must remain and help this family and these friends to go on.”
Dave Garcia, executive director of Affirmations, Michigan’s largest LGBTQ center, and a fellow Swartz Creek graduate, offered his support for the Bacon family, as well as the community.
“I understand Kevin came to Affirmations on several occasions,” Garcia said. “On behalf of Affirmations, our board of directors, and the LGBTQ community, our hearts are with you, and we wish you peace, and perhaps more importantly, power.”
Family members and friends read poems they had written, and one acquaintance who did identify themself read two Bacon had written.
“In the shadow of rain I stand,” one of Bacon’s poems read. “But I must ask myself ‘Is this who I want to be?’ Is this who I should be? Is this me? For now, that’s who I am today. I’m a shadow of who I’m meant to be. Tonight I cannot see the shadow. Am I gone, or simply missing? No one can be what I must be what I must be for myself. I am a shadow in the rain.”
After the funeral, the funeral procession, which included about 100 vehicles, proceeded to Bendle Cemetary in Clayton Township for interment.
A gofundme account was set up by Jennifer Bacon, Kevin’s sister. So far, it has received more than $36,000 in donations, including $20,000 from Youtube cosmetics celebrity Jeffree Star, of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Bacon’s parents said they plan to use any excess funds they receive to start a scholarship in their son’s name.
A vigil was slated to take place Friday night at Swartz Creek High School.
