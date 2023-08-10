SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that plant-based meat substitute provider Beyond Meat has entered some rocky straits financially as it encounters “flagging demand” for its product line.
The El Segundo, Calif.-based company reported that its revenues had fallen 30.5% in the second quarter of this year, and CEO Ethan Brown informed investors that customer acquisition was proving difficult due to public concerns that plant-based “meats” are unhealthy and over processed.
These boardroom concerns run in sharp contrast to the successes Shiawassee County farmers and meat processors, who say that they are enjoying something of a beef boomlet.
“We’re booked through 2025!,” Amy Holek of Durand Meat Processing said.
As a local processor working largely with local farmers, Durand Meat Processing has managed to carve out a niche for itself in a highly integrated market. Just four companies slaughter and process over 80% of U.S. beef. Two are American companies, Tyson and Cargill, and two Brazilian-owned, JBS and National Beef.
Durand Meat Processing serves as a final destination for many of the award-winning animals at the ongoing Shiawassee County Fair, which is littered with signs advertising a wide variety of beef, pork, poultry products.
A third-generation family business — the company’s logo indicates that it has been “killin it since ‘57” — Durand Meat Processing touts itself the only operation of its kind in Shiawassee County. Nick Holek, the company’s primary owner, knows that a local focus has served his business well, and encourages others to think about cutting out the supermarket middleman.
“Once you’ve had farm-raised beef, if you’re at some place like Meijer or Kroger, you don’t look at that meat again,” Nick Holek said. “And right now, with the way prices are being jacked up, not only is the quality way better, it can be cheaper (to buy directly), and you can get it how you want.”
While beef prices have fallen on commodities markets in the past year — down nearly $4 — consumer prices remained high, with the average price for a pound of ground beef at retail in the Midwest holding steady at around $4.87 from June 2022 to June 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Some economists have posited that it will be difficult for beef prices to come down too far, owing to a declining U.S. beef supply. Analysts predicted a 3% decline (nearly 3 million head) in cattle inventory from 2022 to 2023, according to Beef Magazine.
The aptly named Angus Arthur of Angus Cattle Co. in Laingsburg is doing his best to stem that tide. When Arthur decided to return the family farm to raising cattle in 2018, he started with two steer. Now, there are over 200 head of cattle and the beef is shipped to clientele throughout the Midwest.
Given the market forces at play, it’s safe to assume that Friday’s large animal auction will see some lively bidding. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will start with the swine. Friday’s beef auction is scheduled later in the day, after the sheep.
