DURAND — If the smiles on the faces of City of Durand and Shiawassee County leaders Tuesday afternoon were any indication, it must feel really good to hit old buildings with sledgehammers.
A number of officials took symbolic swings at the former Simplicity building at 209 S. Oak St. following a press event announcing that the long-shuttered facility — the remnant of a once-sprawling complex nearly a century old — has an appointment with the wrecking ball the first week of September.
The announcement was heralded as good news by longtime Durand residents who have spent more than 30 years watching the structure fall down before their eyes.
“This is a very important day for all of us,” said Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Candyce Wolsford, who lives near the facility herself.
Wolsford’s comments were echoed by many in attendance at Tuesday’s announcement.
“This is a very exciting day for us here,” Durand Mayor Jeff Brands said, “one that I didn’t think was ever going to happen.”
“I know this is probably one of the (largest) blighted properties in the county,” Brands continued. “It won’t be much longer.”
The demolition was made possible by two significant sources of funding: $109,000 from the Shiawassee County Land Bank and $159,000 from city coffers.
Durand city manager Cameron Horvath said state officials have notified the county that an additional $500,000 will be disbursed to the Land Bank for future blight remediation needs. Several representatives of the Land Bank were also in attendance.
Blighted properties are “a cancer” on the area they occupy, said Shiawassee County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, also present at Tuesday’s event.
The Simplicity building “has been an eyesore for a long, long time. We can all celebrate the removal of that eyesore.”
The property in question is 2.25 acres of commercially-zoned land between the Durand Depot to the east, McBride Street to the north and Oak Street to the west.
The demolition work will be carried out by Gentry Demolition/Huntington Machinery of Paragon, Indiana. Horvath said the company had the lowest bid by around $40,000.
The demolition and cleanup of the Simplicity site provides an opportunity for a new start for the property.
J&J Ag Equipment LLC, which specializes in pre-1970 antique parts for Ag equipment, plans to purchase and build on the property with the goal of being open in “a couple of years.” The company is currently renting a building elsewhere in the city.
But first comes the demolition, which will involve remediation for asbestos, lead and other toxic materials. The process will likely take about a month.
