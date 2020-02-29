Bringing history back

BANCROFT — Burns Grange members are attempting to raise funds to reinstall a historical marker near Knaggs Bridge that was stolen in September 2013.
The marker near the Knaggs Bridge area on Cole Road was the first in Shiawassee County, club members said.
Peggy Johnston the secretary of Burns Grange 160 said the group wants to raise the funds to replace the marker because of its historical significance to the area and the number of people who would stop and see it and learn about its history.
When the sign was stolen in 2013 it was one in a string of similar incidents throughout Shiawassee County in which historical markers, bronze grave markers and other plaques were stolen and likely scrapped.
In this case, about a month after the sign was stolen, a kayaker discovered it thrown in the Shiawassee River near the county’s Geeck Road Park.
The theft of the historical marker near Knaggs Bridge drew considerable media attention at the time and Johnston suspects that’s likely why it was dumped in the river.
Police, at the time, said the marker may have been discarded because of its construction. They said the thieves may have believed it to be made of bronze or steel, but it turned out to be aluminum.
Since the sign was recovered, it has been sitting in Johnston’s son’s basement.
One side of the sign was defaced, likely to reveal the type of metal it was. Burns Grange members initially wanted to re-erect the sign with the defaced side facing away from where the public would view it, because the poles that held it still remain in place.
Johnston said the club contacted the Michigan Historical Society in Lansing, which oversees Michigan’s historical markers about re-erecting the old sign. Officials with the Michigan Historical Society informed the Grange that because the marker was defaced it would need to be destroyed.
“Lansing never said anything about wanting it back for the years we have had it. They insist that they want the sign back immediately. It has to be destroyed because its damaged,” Johnston said.
Johnson said the Grange has been discussing the issue of what to do with the marker since it was stolen, but now that the MHS wants the original back, the group voted at its last meeting to raise the funds for a new one.
She said the cost for the 3-by 4-foot sign will be $3,240. Since there was previously a historical marker at the site, the process of replacing it is fairly simple. Burns Grange just to need to raise the funds.
Officials in Lansing estimated that once the funds are available it will take eight to 12 weeks for a new one to be ready.
Johnston said the Grange hopes to have the funds raised in time to conduct an unveiling in the late summer or fall.
In 1963, more than 2,000 people turned out as the Shiawassee County Historical Commission held a dedication ceremony for the marker near Bancroft detailing the area’s rich history dating back to the late 1700s Chippewa Indian reservation.
For five decades, the historical sign marked the spot where in 1820 Whitmore Knaggs established the area’s first trading post on a Saginaw Indian reservation. According to the wording of the sign, archaeological evidence indicates the area was inhabited before Christ and was later settled by Chippewa Indians as “Kechewandaugoning,” which was said to mean “Big Salt Lick,” in 1790.
The first white settler, Henry Bolieu, a trader, arrived in 1817. In 1819, a reservation for the Chippewa Indians was established and shortly after Whitmore Knaggs, also a trader, established the first trading post.
Knaggs’ son, Peter Whitmore Knaggs Jr., later ran the post, with his cousin John Knaggs taking over in 1832.
The area, according to historical records, is the birthplace of Native American chief Okemos and was the summer home of Chief Wasso, for whom Owosso later was named.
A bridge was built in 1838 and in 1890, the reservation was opened to settlement.
In June 2014, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 49-year-old Tobe Lee Holifield of Durand in connection with a series of historical marker thefts dating to February 2013.
Holifield was charged with two felonies, including malicious destruction of tombs and memorials, and felony larceny.
Police at the time suspected Holifield of being connected to 47 incidents involving the theft of bronze grave markers, historical markers and dedication plaques worth about $20,000.
In September 2014 Holfield pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of tombs and memorials before then 35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco. In November of that year, he was sentenced to two to five years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.