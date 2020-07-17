CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners reaffirmed residents’ right to bear arms Thursday, passing a resolution to declare Shiawassee County a Second Amendment “sanctuary.”
The resolution, approved 6-1, with Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, dissenting, came after considerable discussion, with multiple area residents expressing support for the measure during public comment.
Shiawassee County is now the 46th county in the state to pass a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, according to Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2.
“This is a symbolic vote,” McMaster said. “We are not stopping background checks. We are not telling the sheriff (Brian BeGole) what laws he can and cannot enforce. We’re not telling prosecutor (Scott) Koerner what he can and cannot do. This is us joining with other counties, other local officials across our state, across our country, sending a message to state legislators and federal legislators that local government, whether it be in an urban area or a rural area, supports the Second Amendment and we don’t support some of this (anti-gun) legislation that’s been introduced.”
The Second Amendment sanctuary movement — which seeks to stop new gun laws — has been led locally by Byron resident Anthony Tolbert, who serves as chairman of the Shiawassee County chapter of Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties, a Facebook group.
Tolbert said the formation of the group, as well as the push for Shiawassee County to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, was sparked by actions to limit Second Amendment rights in Virginia.
In April, Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam signed “red flag” legislation that allows law enforcement to temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others. As the legislation worked its way toward passage, a pro-gun movement ignited throughout the state, as various localities made vows not to enforce what some officials in those areas perceived to be “unconstitutional” gun laws.
Tolbert initially approached the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners with the resolution to become a sanctuary county in January. To date, he has collected more than 700 signatures from county residents in support of the resolution, he said.
“While our liberal and progressive friends in this county assure us that our Second Amendment rights are not going anywhere, we can simply point to their mainstream politics to know this is simply not true if they were to get their wish,” Tolbert said during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. “Our current governor and attorney general, as well as the (Democratic) party’s presidential candidates have called for things such as red flag laws, common sense gun laws, bans and outright confiscations. It is our intent to send a message to Lansing and anywhere else that may look to infringe on our God-given, constitutionally protected rights.”
Webster said Wednesday while she strongly supports the Second Amendment, she finds some of the language within the sanctuary resolution troublesome, particularly the discretion clause, which states that the board “affirms its support for the Shiawassee County sheriff and the Shiawassee County prosecuting attorney in the exercise of sound discretion to enforce any and all constitutional firearm laws.”
Webster maintained her opposition to the sanctuary resolution Thursday, stating it’s up to the courts to challenge questionable legislation that threatens Second Amendment freedoms.
“We’re saying, ‘Well, we support the prosecutor and law enforcement in upholding laws that are constitutional,’ but the flip side of that is we also support them in not upholding laws that are not constitutional — that’s what it originally said, that’s what the people who have created this resolution intended for it to be,” Webster said. “As a conservative, I can’t vote for that because that undermines the constitutional provision that when a law is unconstitutional, it is not the executive branch that determines that, it is the judicial branch.”
McMaster reiterated that the sanctuary resolution is symbolic — it does not authorize any control over county-wide elected officials nor does it impede any enforcement of gun background checks or assault weapon bans.
“We’re not tying the hands of anybody and we’re not untying the hands of anybody from enforcing or not enforcing,” McMaster said. “This is just a resolution saying we support the Second Amendment, to tell liberal, anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment politicians in Lansing and in Washington to knock it off ... This is what our constituents feel, this is what we feel, this is what we believe is right. We want to protect our constitutional rights.”
