SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Michigan State Police personnel are hoping to reunite a runaway horse with its’ owners this morning.
MSP Sgt. Terry Berdan said a passerby notified authorities just before 5 a.m. of a horse heading westbound on Lansing Road.
By sheer good fortune at that hour, there were numerous motorists on hand to ensure the horse’s story had a happy ending.
Berdan said several motorists activated their emergency flashers to warn other drivers away, and also followed the horse as it ran.
They were able to catch the horse in the area of Lansing Road and Beardslee Road.
In a collaborative effort, a female passerby was able to grab hold of the horse’s halter, Berdan had a length of rope in his car and Trooper Ted Lovell brought his horse trailer.
Without all of their help, including that of Trooper Tara LaMilza, Berdan said he is sure there would have been a “bad crash.”
Now all that’s needed is to get the horse home.
The horse is described as being bay (brown) in color with black points (mane and tail).
Berdan said the horse has a distinctive brand that the owner will have to identify to bring the horse home. Anyone who recognizes the description and realizes they are missing a horse should call Shiawassee Central Dispatch at (989) 743-3411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.