Getting the information out

MIDLAND — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told the public Thursday that the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts are some of the most important laws the public can rely upon to increase government transparency.
Speaking to media members and the public during a presenation at the Midland library, she said the laws help the public make sure their government is open and transparent, or as transparent as the law allows.
Nessel said Michigan has a poor record of public transparency and she’d like to see that improve through new legislation.
“I am deeply ashamed that Michigan is one of only two states besides Louisiana where the governor, lieutenant governor and the legislature are exempt from the state’s requirements for the Freedom of Information Act,” she said.
Michigan is one of only eight states that received a failing grade from the Center for Public Integrity regarding government transparency.
“Without the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act, that’s the end of the American democracy we love…when we don’t know what our government is doing behind closed doors,” Nessel said.
Nessel said her office is the only state-wide agency subject to FOIA.
According to Nessel, there have been several attempts recently to ensure transparency among Michigan’s elected officials that have failed.
Some House members have introduced bills to make the Legislature and the governor subject to FOIA, but they have gone nowhere.
Bills were introduced and passed during Sunshine Week to make the Legislature subject to FOIA. It passed 107-0 in the House and has been stuck in the Senate since.
In the last legislative session, there was an attempt to set up a commission to oversee FOIA requests statewide. The commission would have been an appellate body through which people who were denied FOIA requests at the local level would have appealed to it for a binding ruling. The attempt failed.
While the two laws act together oftentimes, they concern different things. FOIA allows any member of the public to request existing documents, recordings, emails and other information from any government agency or body subject to FOIA laws. FOIA requests can be made electronically, by mail or in person. The only exemptions are explicitly stated within the law.
Additionally, government officials are required to respond within five business days, as least to indicate they need an allowable 10-day extension. An extension should be the exception not the norm and out of necessity, Nessel said.
If the information is available it must be provided. If the request is denied, the reason — citing the exemption in the law — must be provided to the person who requested the information.
Some records are not subject to FOIA, including Social Security numbers, medical records, and those that would impair the safety or security of a public institution, Nessel noted.
So far this calendar year, Nessel said, the Michigan Attorney General’s office has received 477 FOIA requests. Of those, 77 were from journalists.
“The vast majority are from members of the public,” Nessel noted.
Nessel said the Open Meetings Act (OMA) doesn’t always get the spotlight FOIA does but is just as important.
According to the OMA, a public body (including committee or subcommittee) is subject to its requirements if it meets with a quorum present to deliberate or render a decision on something on which a vote by the public body is required.
These meetings have to be conducted in public and there must be a notice prior to a meeting.
During meetings, public bodies are allowed to go into closed session only to discuss contracts, disciplinary actions taken against employees (if the employee requests to do so), property purchases and information that is attorney-client privileged.
Discussions, debates and job interviews, she said, for candidates may not be held in closed session.
A public official, she said, who knowingly violates the OMA could be charged with a misdemeanor and levied a fine up to $500 per meeting.
Every government agency subject to FOIA has a person responsible for receiving and responding to records requests. In Shiawassee County, that person is Clerk Caroline Wilson. She said she has received about a dozen FOIA requests this year, mostly from The Argus-Press.
Recently, a committee of Wilson, Probate Judge Thomas Dignan and Prosecutor Deana Finnegan was named to select a replacement for Treasurer Thomas Dwyer, who retired mid-term. During the appointment process, the committee interviewed candidates in closedsession and conducted a secret ballot vote to select deputy treasurer Julie Sorenson.
According to a lawyer from the Michigan Press Association legal hotline, the committee was supposed to conduct interviews publicly and vote in open session.
Nessel also noted closed-door interviews are a direct violation of the OMA. The secret ballot was another violation of OMA.
A day after the committee voted to select Julie Sorenson as the new treasurer, The Argus-Press asked the clerk for the votes to be made public so that people could know who voted for which candidate.
The clerk stated the information would not be made available. A week later The Argus-Press filed a FOIA request to see the papers on which the votes were written.
There was no immediate response to the FOIA request, however, the committee then elected to conduct a second meeting to consider the appointment of a new treasurer.
Committee members claimed they didn’t violate the OMA, but admitted the meeting was called after the documents requested through the FOIA process could not be provided.
The committee members then stated why they supported each candidate and held a voice vote, in an attempt to comply with the OMA.
Nessel said FOIA is the most important tool journalists have to access information.
“The media is the public’s watchdog. I do not subscribe to the belief that the media is the enemy of the people. I believe the media is an essential tool of keeping us a democracy,” Nessel said.
