LANSING — The League of Women Voters of the Lansing Area invites citizens to a guided conversation about Michigan’s waters and the economic activity they make possible.
The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ingham County Health Department, 5303 S. Cedar St.
For additional information, call (734) 926-4284
