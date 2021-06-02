BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange will conduct a takeout chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 6630 Cole Road.
The cost is $10 per dinner and includes three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy, corn, dinner roll, coleslaw and a brownie.
One person per family should enter through the front door and purchase tickets upstairs, wait for instructions, and pick up dinners downstairs and exit the back door.
