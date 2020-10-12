VENICE TWP. — Firefighters from four area departments were called to the scene of a fully engulfed house fire on South Ryniel Road Saturday evening, a blaze the Michigan State Police say may have been arson.
According to initial reports, neighbors heard a loud explosion about 8 p.m. and then saw large flames erupt from the home at 1540 S. Ryniel Road. Firefighters said the building was “fully engulfed” when they arrived.
Firefighters from Venice and Vernon townships, as well as Durand city and Corunna-Caledonia towship were called to the scene.
The Michigan State Police in a Sunday press release said a two-story single-family home burned.
Troopers were able to confirm the home was not occupied at the time of the fire. The home was destroyed, as was a semitruck that was parked next to the home.
According to the press release, the investigation is ongoing and fire investigators will be examining the scene because the fire was considered suspicious.
The MSP did not say in the press release what led investigators to determine the fire was suspicious.
