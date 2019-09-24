ST. JOHNS — State Rep. Graham Filler announced this week he will host a town hall at noon Monday to meet with senior citizens from Clinton and Gratiot counties.
Filler will be joined by a variety of organizations that provide services to seniors ranging from in-home health care assistance, home weatherization, transportation and legal assistance.
Each organization will give a short 15-minute presentation highlighting the services their group provides.
The event will be at Clinton Commons, 1105 S. Scott Road. Lunch will be provided, and no appointment is necessary to attend. If you would like more information, contact Rep. Filler’s office at (517) 373-1778 or GrahamFiller@house.mi.gov.
