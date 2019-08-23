DeWITT — State Rep. Graham Filler has announced a town hall meeting with guest Rep. Jack O’Malley from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss road funding.
O’Malley is chairman of the House Transportation Committee. Earlier this year, his committee held a series of hearings on the discrepancy between road funding levels and construction quality.
The town hall will take place at the DeWitt District Library, 13101 Schavey Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact Filler’s office at (517) 373-1778 or GrahamFiller@house.mi.gov.
