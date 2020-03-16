LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced today that the department will exempt from seasonal weight restrictions motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in support of relief efforts related to the COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Knowing the importance of getting food and other supplies to retailers during this time, we are taking steps to ensure carriers can make deliveries as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba. “We are going to get through this by working together and taking collective action for the greater good.”
Michigan law allows the state transportation department, or a local authority with respect to highways under its jurisdiction, to suspend these restrictions when necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the public.
