SAGINAW COUNTY —The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured in a crash at the corner of Hemlock Road and M-57 Thursday afternoon.
At about 3:50 p.m. the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible fatal crash, involving two vehicles.
According to a press release, a 32-year-old man from Ashley was driving a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup south on Hemlock Road and failed to stop at the corner.
The man struck a 76-year-old man from Crystal driving a 2005 Chrysler 300 east on M-57 on the driver’s side.
The driver of the pickup was transported to Covenant Hospital by LifeNet with life-threatening injuries. The driver did not gain consciousness at the scene.
The driver of the passenger car was transported to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Gratiot County with serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.